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West Asia conflict | Urea plants function at half capacity amid reducing gas supplies

Urea production at affected plants has dropped by 50 per cent, but energy consumption at these plants have increased by 40 per cent.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsLNGfertiliserurea

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