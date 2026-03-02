Menu
West Asia crisis: Centre ensures all facilitation to exporters

The meeting reviewed the emerging geo-political situation and its potential impact on India's export-import (EXIM) cargo flows, including the export ecosystem.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:02 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 15:02 IST
Business NewsExportsWest Asia

