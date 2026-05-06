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West Asia crisis | Centre throws Rs 2.5-lakh crore credit line guarantee scheme for MSMEs

The scheme aims to provide credit guarantee coverage of 100% for MSMEs and 90% for non-MSMEs.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 22:07 IST
India NewsAirlinesMSMEsWest AsiaConflict

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