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West Asia crisis could threaten 12 million Indian livelihoods, says study

The report comes amid growing concerns over energy security following the conflict in West Asia, from where India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsWest Asialivelihood

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