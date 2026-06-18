West Asia crisis could threaten 12 million Indian livelihoods, says study

<p>Mumbai: The escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia could put between 10 million and 12 million Indian livelihoods at risk, exposing the country's continued dependence on imported energy and overseas employment. However, a new study argues that the crisis could also accelerate India's transition towards a green economy capable of generating as many as 35 million jobs by 2047.</p><p>The study, "Paving a Green Transition: A New Social Contract Amid West Asia Crisis", released by development consultancy IPE Global, contends that India faces a dual challenge of protecting vulnerable livelihoods while building long-term economic resilience through renewable energy, green hydrogen, sustainable agriculture and industrial decarbonisation.</p>.Crude oil prices rise to Rs 8,850 per barrel amid West Asia crisis.<p>The report comes amid growing concerns over energy security following the conflict in West Asia, from where India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements. The study warns that disruptions in the region could have cascading effects on agriculture, industry, transport and remittance-dependent households.</p><p>"India's exposure to a single geopolitical shock highlights the fragility of existing economic structures," said Abinash Mohanty, Head of Climate Change and Sustainability Practice at IPE Global and lead author of the study. "At the same time, the crisis presents an opportunity to accelerate investments that can create jobs, reduce emissions and strengthen energy security.”</p><p>According to the report, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala are among the most vulnerable because of their dependence on Gulf remittances and sectors linked to overseas employment. Uttar Pradesh alone could see between 3.5 million and 4 million livelihoods affected, while Bihar and Kerala face risks to between two million and 2.5 million, and 1.5 million to two million livelihoods respectively.</p><p>The study, however, estimates that India could generate nearly 35 million green jobs by 2047 if existing government schemes are aligned and implemented in a coordinated manner. It projects that Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu could emerge as major centres of green employment due to their renewable energy potential and industrial base.</p><p>One of the key findings is that India already possesses much of the policy architecture required for a green transition. Programmes such as PM-KUSUM, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Production Linked Incentive schemes, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme and renewable energy initiatives could together unlock a funding cushion of USD 42-53 billion without requiring substantial new spending.</p><p>The report estimates that a successful transition could help create a green economy worth nearly USD 15 trillion by 2070 while significantly reducing carbon emissions.</p><p>However, the study also highlights a critical challenge. The regions most vulnerable to job losses are not necessarily the regions best positioned to absorb green jobs. This geographical mismatch, it argues, will require targeted skilling programmes, migration planning and region-specific investments.</p>.Union Cabinet clears Rs 10,000 crore for OMCs to stabilise ATF prices amid West Asia crisis.<p>Ashwajit Singh, Founder and Managing Director of IPE Global, said the crisis underscores the growing link between energy security, food security, livelihoods and climate resilience.</p><p>"The lesson from the West Asia crisis is that economic resilience and climate action can no longer be treated separately. India's existing policy framework already contains many of the solutions; the challenge now is to bring them together," he said.</p><p>The study proposes 30 policy recommendations focused on integrating agriculture, energy and industry strategies to strengthen India's resilience against future geopolitical and climate-related shocks.</p>