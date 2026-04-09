Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia crisis | Domestic drug prices remain stable despite global volatility: Centre

The government has proactively stepped up supplies of critical petrochemical feedstock to the pharmaceutical industry to ensure uninterrupted production of essential medicines
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsMedicinespharmaceutical sectorWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us