Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia crisis: Govt in talks with tech industry associations; no adverse impact reported yet

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us