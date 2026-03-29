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West Asia crisis: India’s economic stress test

Delays in LPG bookings have caused concern among households, while a shortage of commercial cylinders has forced several hotels to shut operations.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:22 IST
India NewsIndiaLPGWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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