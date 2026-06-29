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West Asia crisis: India's FTA talks with Israel, GCC bloc temporarily stalled

Goyal said that India has finalised nine FTAs in the last three and a half years.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIsraelFTA

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