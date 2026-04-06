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West Asia crisis: Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi calls EAM Jaishankar as tension mounts

They discuss bilateral relations and situation in the West Asian region
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsIranIndiaS JaishankarWest AsiaSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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