Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia crisis: Ministry asks ports to consider waiving charges, issues SoP

The nodal officer will be responsible for taking up the matter with the competent authority and ensure that the action is taken within 24-72 hours.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsWest AsiaShipping

Follow us on :

Follow Us