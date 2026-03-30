<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the government is in touch with hi-tech industry associations on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the ecosystem, and industry bodies have not reported any adverse impact on their operations.</p><p>Industry bodies, including those in semiconductors, mobile, electronics components, and hardware, have reported no adverse impact on operations so far, he told reporters here.</p>.Vaishnaw asks electronic industry to invest on design.<p>Vaishnaw's comments come amid reports of a global helium crunch affecting tech supply chains.</p><p>On AI-generated deepfakes, the minister said social media platforms have significantly ramped up efforts, nearly doubling or tripling deepfake takedowns.</p><p>He described deepfakes as a new societal threat and emphasized the need for effective countermeasures by platforms, individuals, and institutions.</p>