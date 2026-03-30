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West Asia crisis: No adverse impact on hi-tech industry, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw's comments come amid reports of a global helium crunch affecting tech supply chains.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawindustryHi-tech

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