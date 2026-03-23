Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia crisis poses 'unexpected challenges' to India's economy, national security: PM Modi

An immediate challenge in this war, Prime Minister stated, would be the expected increase in electricity demand with the onset of the summer.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 16:58 IST
Narendra ModiEconomyWest Asianational securityInida News

Follow us on :

Follow Us