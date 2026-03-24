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West Asia crisis | Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for Covid reference, says PM has forgotten tragedies of that time

Rahul Gandhi alleged that India's foreign policy has become 'Modi's personal foreign policy' which is being considered as a 'universal joke'.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiCovid-19Narendra ModiIndian politcsWest Asia

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