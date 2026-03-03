<p>In order to bring back stranded passengers, SpiceJet said on Tuesday that it will run four special flights from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.</p><p>Due to the closure of Middle Eastern airspace amid the intensifying crisis between the United States, Israel, and Iran, flight operations have been hampered.</p><p>SpiceJet announced in a statement that it would run four special flights on Tuesday and in the coming days to connect Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.</p>.<p>Out of them, two flights would be operated to Mumbai.</p>.West Asia crisis | Indian airlines cancel 357 flights to and from war-hit region, AI Express to resume Muscat services.<p>The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals.</p>.<p>SpiceJet will restore its scheduled Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights from March 4, the statement said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>