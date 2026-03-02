<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday described the current situation in West Asia as a matter of “grave concern”, and called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes.</p><p>“India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," he told reporters after a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in Delhi.</p><p>"We are working closely with every country to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region," added Modi.</p>.PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks by Iran.<p>He spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, expressing concerns about recent developments while reiterating the need “for an early cessation of hostilities”.</p><p>He also called UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condemn the attacks on the emirates and to condole the loss of lives after Iran targeted the US and its allies in the Gulf in response to the first wave of attack on it.</p><p>India has so far not commented on the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, who was killed in the aerial bombing carried out by the US and its allies.</p><p>Modi was on a two-day official visit to Israel just ahead of the US-launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran, which reportedly eliminated top political and religious leadership in Tehran.</p>