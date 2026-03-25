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West Asia war: 4.26 lakh passengers have returned from region to India since Feb 28, says MEA

The ministry informed that a total of 1,043 Indian nationals, including 717 students returned from the region with the assistance of the mission in Tehran.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranflightsWest AsiawarMEAIndian National

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