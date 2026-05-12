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West Asia war, energy security to dominate BRICS meet; Iran confirms Araghchi's participation

The Iranian embassy, in a social media post, said Araghchi will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsIranBRICSSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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