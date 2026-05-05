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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee’s claim signals revival of ‘vote chori’ campaign

The top Congress leader asked his party men to “put petty politics aside” and “not to gloat” about TMC defeat in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CogressWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026vote choriassembly elections 2026

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