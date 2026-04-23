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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee used state machinery to obstruct probe in I-PAC case, ED tells Supreme Court

The ED alleges that the chief minister, accompanied by a large police contingent, personally intervened to halt the search and seize evidence collected by federal officers.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMamata Banerjee

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