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West Bengal election result a warning signal for Congress in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

The Congress in Karnataka would face a similar outcome for its alleged minority appeasement, Joshi told reporters here.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalKarnatakaPralhad Joshi

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