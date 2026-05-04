<p>Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> Monday said that the BJP’s victories in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> would be repeated in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, as people of state will reject the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> over its misgovernance.</p>.<p>Hailing the West Bengal assembly election results, Joshi described it as a strong message against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">TMC</a> government’s policies. </p>.<p>The Congress in Karnataka would face a similar outcome for its alleged minority appeasement, Joshi told reporters here.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 Results | 'Regional parties not aligning with anti-BJP bloc will eventually fade away'.<p>Joshi criticised the Congress for opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill, supporting anti-national elements, and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p>.<p>He said the party had already been rejected by voters nationally and would face the same in the 2028 Karnataka assembly polls.</p>.<p>He also accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>-led Congress government of corruption and prioritising action against the Opposition over public welfare and infrastructure development.</p>