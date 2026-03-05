Menu
West Bengal Guv Bose resigns, Delhi L-G VK Saxena moved to Ladakh; check full list

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been transferred to Himachal Pradesh as Governor. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will replace Gupta.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 18:23 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 18:23 IST
