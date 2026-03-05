West Bengal Guv Bose resigns, Delhi L-G VK Saxena moved to Ladakh; check full list

<p>NEW DELHI: With elections just round the corner, the Modi Government on Thursday night transferred Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to West Bengal in place of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/spent-enough-time-west-bengal-governor-cv-ananda-bose-resigns-from-post-3921003"> CV Ananda Bose</a>, who submitted his resignation in the fourth year of his tenure, a move that was seen with suspicion by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.</p> <p>Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar has been given the additional charge of Tamil Nadu, which is also going to polls along with West Bengal and two other states and a union territory. </p> <p>The latest reshuffle also sees Arif Mohd Khan leaving the Bihar Lok Bhavan without an assignment while Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) occupies his place. Former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu is the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-k-saxena">Lt Governor of Delh</a>i.</p> <p>The appointments were made by President Droupadi Murmu and will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said </p> .Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi transferred to West Bengal.<p>Besides the changes in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Lok Bhavans in Telangana, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh will see new Governors while Ladakh and Delhi will have new Lieutenant Governors.</p> <p>The transfer of Ravi, a controversial face who had several run-ins with the MK Stalin-led DMK government, as well as Bose’s resignation came as a surprise, amid Mamata claiming that she would not be surprised if the outgoing Governor was “subjected to some pressure” from Home Minister Amit Shah to “serve certain political interests” on the eve of the Assembly elections.</p> <p>Congress was also quick to raise the red flag over Ravi’s transfer with General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh saying the former IPS officer was “very much part of the Modi ec(h)osystem”. </p> <p>Claiming that he had to be moved out of Nagaland where he was the interlocutor “because of the style of his functioning”, Ramesh said Ravi was moved to Tamil Nadu where he has been a “perfect disgrace”. “Now he is shifted to West Bengal where he is guaranteed to make a nuisance of himself,” he added.</p> .Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns, Mamata says was informed R N Ravi to take his post. <p>In other appointments, Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was transferred to Telangana, whose incumbent Jishnu Dev Varma was moved to Maharashtra. At present, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was holding additional charge of Maharashtra.</p> <p>Relieving Manipur Governor AK Bhalla of his additional charge in Nagaland, the President has appointed Nand Kishore Yadav, a former Bihar Speaker, as the new Governor in the north-eastern state.</p> <p>Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been transferred to Himachal Pradesh as Governor. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will replace Gupta. </p> <p><strong>THE GOVERNOR FILES</strong></p> <p>RESIGNS</p><p>* West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns</p> <p>RELIEVED</p><p>* Bihar Governor Arif Mohd Khan relieved</p> <p>SHIFTED TO</p><p>* Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to West Bengal</p><p>* Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to Telangana</p><p>* Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Maharashtra</p><p>* Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta to Himachal Pradesh as Governor</p><p>* Delhi LG VK Saxena to Ladakh</p> <p>ADDITIONAL CHARGE:</p><p>* Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar to hold charge of Tamil Nadu</p> <p>NEW APPOINTMENTS</p><p>* Nand Kishore Yadav to Nagaland </p><p>* Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) to Bihar.</p><p>* Taranjit Singh Sandhu as new Delhi LG</p>