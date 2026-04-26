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100 crude bombs allegedly recovered from TMC worker's house in West Bengal's Bhangar

The explosives were recovered during a search at the residence of Rafikul Islam following specific inputs.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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