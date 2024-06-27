2 TMC MLAs launch sit-in after West Bengal governor declines to administer them oath in assembly

Kolkata: A day after two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs failed to take oath following a row over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony, they launched a dharna on the West Bengal Assembly compound on Thursday.

The MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, sat before the statue of B R Ambedkar, demanding that Governor CV Ananda Bose enable them to perform the duty of elected public representatives by facilitating the oath-taking ceremony inside the assembly.

Raj Bhavan had earlier invited the two, who were elected to the assembly in recent by-polls, to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday.