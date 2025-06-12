Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

29 held in connection with clashes near Kolkata

The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 07:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 07:31 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us