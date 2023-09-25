Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

3 arrested for duping patients at Kolkata hospital

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating and criminal conspiracy.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 10:56 IST

Follow Us

Three people were arrested on Monday at the state-run SSKM Hospital for allegedly duping patients who came to get treated there, police said.

Acting on complaints, the Kolkata Police's Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) raided the hospital in the morning and nabbed them, a police officer said.

"These touts were active at the SSKM Hospital for quite some time. They have duped several patients and their families in the name of getting them admission to the hospital. We had received several complaints regarding these three touts," he said.

The three accused are residents of the nearby Bhowanipore area, he added.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 10:56 IST)
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkata

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT