Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

3 children injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda

The incident took place in Bahannabigha area under English Bazar police station limits
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 17:56 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcrude bomb

Follow us on :

Follow Us