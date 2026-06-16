3 children injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda

<p>Malda: Three children were injured, one of them critically, after a crude bomb exploded while they were collecting mangoes in an orchard in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> Malda district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Bahannabigha area under English Bazar police station limits, they said.</p>.<p>According to locals, the children had gone to a mango orchard when one of them picked up an object resembling the fruit and attempted to put it into a bag.</p>.UP: Failing to get train seat, man spreads false bomb alert; GRP take him into custody.<p>The object turned out to be a crude bomb and exploded on impact, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> said.</p>.<p>One of them, identified as Dip Roy, a Class-7 student, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said.</p>.<p>A probe has been launched to determine how the explosive material reached the orchard, he said.</p>.<p>"A pack of playing cards and a matchbox were recovered from the spot. We are examining all possible angles in this case," the officer said. </p>