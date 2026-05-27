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30 lakh beneficiaries of TMC govt's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women ineligible: CM Adhikari

The beneficiaries became ineligible as they were either non-Indians or their names were permanently deleted from the voter list.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:15 IST
West BengalIndiaTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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