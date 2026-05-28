Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

40% of winning candidates in Bengal polls secured less than 50% vote share: ADR report

The report said the winners represented, on an average, 47.20% of the total registered electorate, up from 41.29% in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsADR

Follow us on :

Follow Us