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4,000 EVMs gutted in Bengal govt building fire, minister flags sabotage possibility as FIR filed

Investigators are examining whether an electrical fault or any other factor caused the fire. Officials said no specific cause has been established so far.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

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