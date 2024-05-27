48 polling stations in Bengal damaged by Cyclone Remal: Official

Kolkata:In all, 48 polling stations, mostly located in North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, a senior poll official said on Monday.

The disaster also adversely affected preparations for the upcoming seventh and final phase of polling scheduled on June 1, he added.

"Most of these polling stations have been badly hit by the cyclone. They are submerged in water or have sustained other types of damage," the official told PTI.

Polling for the nine Lok Sabha seats — Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar — is scheduled on Saturday. Among these, several assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour and Basirhat seats were hit by the cyclonic storm.