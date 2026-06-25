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5 more rescued from Kolkata warehouse collapse site, several still feared trapped

Several people are still feared trapped under the debris more than 18 hours after the collapse, officials said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataBuilding Collapse

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