6 killed in truck-ambulance collision in West Bengal

Kolkata: Six persons, including four of a family, were killed when the ambulance they were traveling in collided with a truck in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police said.

According to a senior police officer from the district, identities of two seriously injured persons undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital are yet to be confirmed.

The ambulance was transporting a patient, identified as Aparna Bag, from a hospital in Khirpai to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital when the accident took place near Panchami state highway passing through Keshpur.

"The ambulance, carrying eight people including family members of the patient and driver, collided head-on with a truck loaded with cement bags. Six persons died at the spot, while two others, including the patient, sustained serious injuries," the officer told PTI on Saturday.