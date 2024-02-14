62 babies born in four years in West Bengal, most women prisoners were already expecting, SC told

New Delhi: Sixty-two babies were born in West Bengal jails over the last four years and most of the women inmates who gave birth to them were expecting when brought to prison, the Supreme Court has been informed.

The apex court had last week taken cognisance of the allegation about several women prisoners in West Bengal getting pregnant while in custody.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in a matter titled 'Inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons', told the court he has received information from Additional Director General and Inspector General, Correctional Services, West Bengal, regarding children born to women prisoners while in custody.

"The undersigned has received information from ADG & IG correctional services, West Bengal on February 10, 2024 at 5:32 pm for last 4 years of all child births in the jails in West Bengal, which indicates that there were 62 children born in the jails in West Bengal during the last 4 years," Agrawal said.

"It appears that most of the women prisoners were already expecting at the time when they were brought to the jails. In some cases, the women prisoners had gone out on parole and returned back expecting," he said in an application for direction filed in the court.