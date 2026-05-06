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65% of newly elected Bengal MLAs face criminal cases; 61% are 'crorepatis': ADR

Among serious offences, 14 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302), while 54 face charges of attempt to murder.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalMLAADRcriminal casesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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