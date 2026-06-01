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70-foot 'unstable' Messi statue removed from Kolkata Lake Town over safety concerns

The statue was dismantled from its pedestal and loaded onto a truck using a hydraulic crane without any damage.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalLionel Messi

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