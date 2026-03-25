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8L names deleted in first supplementary list in West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister demanded that physical copies of the supplementary list published online be immediately made available so that the information could be verified.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeECspecial intensive revision

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