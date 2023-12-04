Abhishek advocates maximum age limit in politics amidst Trinamool's internal dynamics debate

Banerjee, also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, emphasised the importance of unity, stating, "We have to move ahead with both the old and the new. From the veterans, we need to derive inspiration and guidance on how to put up a fight and how to work for the masses. Similarly, we also need to consider work efficiency and productivity after a certain age."

Banerjee asserted that like any other profession, there should be a retirement age in politics.