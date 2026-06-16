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Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID over his alleged 'inflammatory' statements

The FIR against Banerjee over his alleged inflammatory statements was lodged exactly a month ago, based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeCID

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