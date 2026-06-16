Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID over his alleged 'inflammatory' statements

<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> appeared before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> CID on Tuesday over his alleged inflammatory statements during the Assembly election campaigning.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> leader had interrogation sessions with the CID and ED on Sunday and Monday, in connection with the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures and the alleged primary school job scam, respectively.</p>.<p>The FIR against Banerjee over his alleged inflammatory statements was lodged a month ago, based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5.</p>.Arrest warrant issued against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's close aide in land scam case.<p>A senior officer said that it was alleged that Banerjee made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process.</p>.<p>The complainant also claimed that the TMC leader's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.<p>The officer said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.</p>.<p>The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.</p>.<p>The officer said, "He alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>