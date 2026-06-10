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Abhishek Banerjee holds meeting with Rahul Gandhi as TMC crisis deepens

Rahul Gandhi-Abhishek Banerjee meeting is being viewed as part of the continuing engagement between the Congress and the TMC following discussions at the INDIA bloc meeting
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhiIndian PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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