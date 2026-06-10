Abhishek Banerjee holds meeting with Rahul Gandhi as TMC crisis deepens

<p>Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in Delhi on Wednesday.</p><p>The meeting, reportedly held at 10 Janpath, came a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss ways to further strengthen the opposition alliance.</p><p>According to reports, the Rahul Gandhi-Abhishek Banerjee meeting is being viewed as part of the continuing engagement between the Congress and the TMC following discussions at the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi earlier this week.</p>.Day after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, Mamata meets Sonia as a beleaguered TMC battles revolt.<p>While details of the meeting were not reported, it comes at a time when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Trinamool Congress</a> is facing internal unrest following its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.</p><p>Two days after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha, another TMC MP, Sushmita Dev, quit the Upper House on Wednesday, reducing the Mamata Banerjee-led party's strength in the Rajya Sabha to 11.</p><p>The resignation adds to the challenges confronting the TMC.</p><p>At the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, opposition leaders stressed the need for greater coordination and unity among alliance partners in their efforts to take on the BJP.</p><p>Mamata Banerjee had urged members of the alliance to set aside differences and work together on issues concerning the public.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>