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Abhishek Banerjee travels to Delhi amid buzz over possible revolt in TMC parliamentary ranks

While the official reason for advancing the visit remains unclear, the development has triggered intense political chatter
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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