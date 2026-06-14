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Abhishek Banerjee urges Lok Sabha Speaker not to recognise separate TMC faction

The dissident camp has claimed that it has 22 MPs and will meet the Speaker on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCLok SabhaIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

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