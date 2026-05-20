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Absence of TMC MLAs from protest triggers chatter amid party's post-poll churn

Among those present were Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nayana Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh and Ritabrata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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