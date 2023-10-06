Abuse of women, festival economy, harmony figure among myriad themes of Kolkata Durga pujas

"Named Sri Sri Durga Sahay (Goddess Durga is behind every effort), through models we will depict various segments of society which depend on the five days of the festival. They include the pavement hawker who does a good business in the run-up to the festival catering to the lower income group, the tailor, the electrician who illuminates the neighbourhood, the labourers who carry the large idols to the pandals, the decorators and the dhakis (drummers)," said Arijit Maitra, General Secretary of the puja committee.