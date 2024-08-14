Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Accused remains remorseless during probe, says police

Kolkata: Three days after he was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, Sanjay Roy remains remorseless during the investigation, police said.
Roy, according to police sources, confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the doctor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The civic volunteer – one of the contractual employees appointed to support Kolkata Police – was arrested on August 10, a day after the incident.
Soon after he was arrested from the barrack of the fourth battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police, Roy confessed to committing the crime and even told the interrogating officers that they could hang him if they wanted to.
He was presented before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.
Though Roy was not deployed at the R G Kar Hospital, he was a frequent visitor to the facility run by the state government.
A preliminary investigation revealed that he was involved in a racket that took money from the families of the patients by promising them admission and beds at the hospital.
Sources in Kolkata Police said Roy is regarded as an alcoholic in his locality and also allegedly collected money from some of his neighbours by promising them government jobs.
His wife succumbed to cancer a few years ago. His mother who lives on Sambhunath Pandit Road at Bhowanipore in Kolkata told media persons he rarely came home and that she could not believe that her son could commit such a heinous crime.
One of his sisters, a policewoman, said the family was so ashamed that it would not accept his body if he was convicted and sent to the gallows.
After allegedly raping and murdering the doctor, Roy left the hospital and went to the Kolkata Police barrack, where he had been staying, took a bath, and even slept for a while. He was arrested from the barrack itself.
Published 13 August 2024, 21:39 IST