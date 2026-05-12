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Accused's counsel hails CBI probe into murder of Suvendu's aide; mother says son framed

Jamwanti Singh, Raj Singh's mother alleged that she and her son were picked up by the police while they were returning from Ayodhya, and he was later taken to Kolkata on a flight.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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