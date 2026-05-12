Accused's counsel hails CBI probe into murder of Suvendu's aide; mother says son framed

<p>Ballia (UP): The counsel of the man arrested in connection with the murder of the aide of West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> has welcomed the CBI probe into the matter.</p>.<p>Advocate Harivansh Singh also accused the West Bengal Police of failing to adhere to legal procedure during the arrest of his client, Raj Singh.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari focusses on implementing BJP poll manifesto in first cabinet meeting.<p>He alleged that Raj Singh's arrest was officially recorded as taking place in Ayodhya, and the police ought to have obtained a transit remand from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court to transport him to West Bengal.</p>.<p>Instead, the West Bengal Police took Raj Singh directly to Kolkata, he said.</p>.<p>Chandranath Rath, the executive assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought West Bengal Assembly Polls results.</p>.<p>On Monday, the West Bengal Police arrested three people, including Raj Singh, from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in connection with Rath's killing, pursuing leads from a UPI transaction made at a toll plaza by one of the suspects.</p>.<p>Jamwanti Singh, Raj Singh's mother, and a Rasra Post Office employee, claimed that her son was framed.</p>.<p>She alleged that she and her son were picked up by the police while they were returning from Ayodhya, and he was later taken to Kolkata on a flight.</p>.<p>She said that she and Raj Singh had gone to Lucknow on May 7 for the wedding of the daughter of Member of Legislative Council Ravishankar Singh alias Pappu Singh.</p>.<p>"Five people, including my son Raj Singh, his friend Monu Singh, a driver and a photographer, had gone there," she said.</p>.<p>On May 8, the group went to a dargah in Ambedkar Nagar district and stayed the night at a hotel near the shrine, she claimed.</p>.<p>"On the morning of May 9, after offering prayers at the shrine, we left for Ayodhya and later stopped at a roadside eatery for food. But just as we were leaving, a police team intercepted us and took us away," she said.</p>.<p>All five of them were detained in a police station, she said.</p>.India Politics Highlights | CM Suvendu finalises Bengal Cabinet portfolio allocation for five ministers.<p>"On May 10 afternoon, police allowed me to meet Raj and informed me that he was being taken to Kolkata by flight," Jamwanti Singh said.</p>.<p>The CBI has registered an FIR in Rath's murder, taking over the investigation from the state police, officials said.</p>.<p>The CBI took over the probe following a request from the state government, they said.</p>