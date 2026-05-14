After 82 chemotherapy sessions, West Bengal teen ranks among class 12 board toppers

<p>Kolkata: Battling a rare form of cancer for nearly three years did not stop Adrija Gan of Nimta from excelling in academics, as the teenager on Thursday emerged among the top performers in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal"> West Bengal</a> Higher Secondary examination.</p>.<p>A student of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Sister Nivedita Girls' School in Bagbazar, Adrija secured 487 marks and ranked joint 10th in the merit list announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.</p>.<p>She had earlier scored 94 per cent in the Madhyamik or class 10 board examination as well.</p>.<p>Adrija's struggle began in 2018 while she was appearing for her class 6 annual examinations, when she was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.</p>.<p>Recalling the difficult years, her father, Joymangal Gan, said the family still tremble at the memory of the prolonged treatment and uncertainty.</p>.Childhood cancer survivors face lasting learning & attention challenges: Study.<p>"She never had to be told to study. In fact, we had to ask her to stop studying and rest," he said.</p>.<p>Her father, a political science teacher at Taki House Government Sponsored Multipurpose Boys' School, said Adrija was first treated at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai before continuing treatment at Tata Cancer Hospital in Kolkata.</p>.<p>"She underwent 82 chemotherapy sessions before going off treatment in June 2021. Even now, she has to undergo regular check-ups every year in Kolkata and Mumbai," he said.</p>.<p>Her mother, Jyoti Gan, a teacher at Belgharia Boys' School, stayed with her in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>during the most critical phase of the treatment.</p>.<p>The family said the period placed immense emotional and financial strain on them, but Adrija's determination kept them going.</p>.<p>"I am proud not only of her results but also of the fight she has shown in life," her father said.</p>.<p>Teachers described Adrija as a calm, disciplined and sincere student from a very young age.</p>.<p>An arts stream student, she studied Geography, Economics, Computer Applications and Psychology in higher secondary.</p>.<p>Adrija now hopes to pursue Psychology and dreams of studying at Bethune College.</p>.<p>According to her father, she wants to work in the field of mental health and contribute towards understanding depression and human behaviour.</p>.<p>Apart from academics, Adrija enjoys singing and reading Bengali literature, with Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay among her favourite authors.</p>.<p>Asked what message she would like to give to others fighting similar battles, the teenager smiled and said, "I want to keep trying. The effort itself matters the most." </p>