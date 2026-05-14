Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

After 82 chemotherapy sessions, West Bengal teen ranks among class 12 board toppers

A student of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Sister Nivedita Girls' School in Bagbazar, Adrija secured 487 marks and ranked joint 10th in the merit list
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalexamschemotherapyTopper

Follow us on :

Follow Us