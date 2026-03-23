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After elevator death, another one rocks RG Kar Hospital, kin says patient died after forced to walk to toilet

According to his family, they were guided to take him to a pay-and-use toilet located outside the trauma care facility.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataHospital

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