After elevator death, another one rocks RG Kar Hospital, kin says patient died after forced to walk to toilet

<p>The family of a patient at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital claimed that he died on Monday due to lack of trolley as he was forced to walk despite his critical condition.</p><p>Biswajit Samanta, a resident of the Nimta region, was brought to the trauma care unit of the hospital on Monday morning after he complained of difficulties in breathing and nose bleeding, his family said.</p><p>Relatives said doctors provided primary treatment to address the symptoms and asked them to wait for further admission procedures. However, Samanta wanted to go to the toilet.</p><p>According to his family, they were guided to take him to a pay-and-use toilet located outside the trauma care facility.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Candidates chant kirtans, roll rotis, shave beards as poll trail turns theatre of outreach.<p>His son said that despite repeated requests, no wheelchair of trolley was provided to the patient, and he was forced to walk despite his unstable condition.</p><p>He alleged that Samanta was taken to the pay-and-use toilet complex's first floor, and he suddenly collapsed before reaching the toilet. He was immediately rushed to the emergency department, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>The family further alleged that within the trauma care facility, there were three toilets - one meant for patients and two for staff. However, the patient toilet was locked due to renovation, leaving no accessible facility for the patient at the time.</p><p>Police said an unnatural death case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.</p><p>Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) of the hospital, Saptarshi Chatterjee said, at present, there is only one toilet in the emergency area for patients, which is under renovation due to heavy flow of patients..</p><p>"There is no provision for bio-toilets, but we are trying to implement it to overcome the problem. We are trying to improve the arrangements for doctors, staff and patients. If possible, we will make further arrangements," he said.</p><p>The complaint came to light after an incident reported on March 20 (Friday), where police arrested five people in connection with the death of a man who allegedly got trapped inside an elevator at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.</p><p>The action followed a complaint filed by the victim's father, Amal Banerjee on Friday, officials said.</p><p>Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR invoking sections related to culpable homicide, he said, adding that the five were detained on Friday evening.</p><p>The identity of the detained persons were not known but the officer said they were involved in maintenance of the elevator in the trauma care building where the tragedy occurred.</p><p>According to the victim's family, the deceased Arup Bannerjee, in his early 40s, got stuck inside the elevator when it suddenly malfunctioned.</p><p>They alleged that the lift was under maintenance, had no operator on duty, and was not properly secured.</p><p>A senior hospital official said the man was rescued with injuries and bleeding from the nose and was taken to the emergency unit, where he later succumbed.</p>