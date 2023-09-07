After Mamata's threat, Bengal Guv invites her to stage protest inside Raj Bhavan

During a Teacher's Day programme on Tuesday, Banerjee had said, "If federalism is interfered with by taking away rights (of the state governments), I will be forced to sit on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan. We will not allow injustice. Bengal knows how to fight back. Wait and watch."

The Governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of state-run universities, has recently appointed interim vice-chancellors for eight varsities, including the prestigious Presidency University, MAKAUT and the University of Burdwan, a step which was severely criticised by the Chief Minister as a bid to interfere with the running of state-administered universities.