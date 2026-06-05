Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

After revolt by MLAs, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy hints at unrest among TMC MPs

The TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us