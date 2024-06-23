After stalling Teesta deal, Mamata's party now opposes Ganges treaty renewal with Bangladesh

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday protested against the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to start negotiations with Dhaka for the renewal of the 1996 agreement between India and Bangladesh for the sharing of water of the Ganges.

The TMC, which is in power in West Bengal, alleged that the Centre did not consult the state government before going ahead to start the negotiations for the renewal of the agreement between India and Bangladesh.

The party is likely to take up the matter in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, arguing that the Centre must consult the state governments before moving ahead and starting negotiations with Dhaka for the renewal of the treaty.